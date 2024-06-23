Threshers Fall by One Run for Second-Straight Loss

JUPITER, FL - For the second straight game the Clearwater Threshers (44-25, 1-2) had the tying run on base but couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 3-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (38-31, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers trek back to Clearwater for a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when three straight hits from the Hammerheads produced the opening run. They added another in the sixth on an RBI groundout to double their advantage to 2-0.

Keaton Anthony started the seventh with a double off the centerfield wall off Jupiter reliever Justin Storm. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double play that cut the lead in half to 2-1.

Jupiter got the run back in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out single that gave the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead. Nikau Pouaka-Grego led off the eighth with a single and moved to second on a walk to Diego González. A wild pitch moved both runners up a base before a ground ball by Ricardo Rosario plated Pouaka-Grego to cut the deficit to one.

The Threshers got the tying run aboard with one out in the ninth but couldn't complete the comeback as they fell 3-2 in the series finale.

Braydon Tucker (3-1) allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts but took the loss. Chase Hopewell allowed one run on one hit in 2.0 innings, walking one and striking out one. Ethan Chenault struck out the side in the ninth.

Tucker pitched to two batters in the sixth...Anthony hit his tenth double of the season in the seventh...Chenault struck out the side for the first time in his pro career...Rosario drove in his first run since May...González has reached in eight consecutive games since returning from the FCL...Anthony has recorded two or more hits in 17 of 44 games he has played this season...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, June 25...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

