Mussels Blast Mets 14-2 in Series Finale

June 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels coasted to a 14-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets in the series finale at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon. The Mussels won the series 4-2 after dropping the first two games.

The Mussels blew the game open with a seven-run second inning. Matthew Clayton started the inning with a homer. Mets starter Joel Diaz retired the next two hitters but then ran into trouble. He walked and hit a batter. Then Isaac Pena hit a RBI ground rule double for a 2-0 lead. Walker Jenkins belted a two-run single to make it 4-0. Two batters later Rixon Wingrove clubbed a three-run homer to make it 7-0 and chase Diaz from the game.

The Mets offense broke a 19-inning scoreless streak when Jeffry Rosa hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second.

The Mussels posted a five-run seventh inning to further expand their lead. Clayton mashed his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, off Juan Arnaud to make it an 11-2 score.

Fort Myers starter Jose Olivares got the win. He held the Mets to one run on four hits over 5.0 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Diaz took the loss. He was charged with seven earned runs in 1.2 innings. Diaz had not given up an earned run at home in his previous 11.1 innings at Clover Park.

Mets reliever Gregori Louis pitched 3.1 hitless and scoreless innings. He retired 10 straight batters in his outing.

Arnaud gave up six runs (five earned) in 1.1 innings.

A.J. Ewing went 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI.

The Mets (0-3, 22-47) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game road series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday is 5:00 p.m.

