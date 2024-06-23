Big Bats Not Enough as Dunedin Rallies for 10-8 Victory

DUNEDIN, Fla - Diego Omana crushed his first home run as a Tortuga and Yerlin Confidan doubled twice, but the Dunedin Blue Jays scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 10-8 and claim a series victory on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin (1-1, 35-33) overcame three separate three-run leads by Daytona (1-1, 32-36), who tallied six extra-base hits, but couldn't overcome four errors and 13 men left on base.

Daytona took the lead in the very first inning as Dunedin starter Nolan Perry struggled with his command. He allowed a hit and walked three batters, with Esmith Pineda coming back from down 0-2 to draw a bases-loaded walk to put the Tortugas up 1-0.

Two leadoff walks in the second both led to runs as an error brought home Omana, then Johnny Ascanio came home on a Carter Graham sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-0.

Daytona starter Nick Payero allowed a solo homer to Jeuni Munoz in the second, but struck out three in the inning before spinning a 1-2-3 third to finish off his outing.

Graham Osman came on in the fourth and ran into trouble right away, as a leadoff single and two walks loaded the bases with no outs. After an error let in a run, a double play brought in a second run and the game was tied 3-3.

Osman settled down with a scoreless fifth and the Tortugas then flexed their muscles in the sixth. Omana led off by blasting a 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence for his third career home run. After Ascanio walked, Confidan's second double of the afternoon brought him home. With two outs, Carter Graham's second hit of the day was an RBI double to bring Confidan home, making it 6-3, Daytona.

After Osman threw a scoreless seventh, former Cincinnati Reds infielder Alex Blandino made his first Tortugas appearance on the mound. However, he walked two batters and plunked a third, while throwing a wild pitch to bring in a run. He departed for Cody Adcock, who allowed a sacrifice fly, but kept the tying run at third as the score was now 6-5.

The Tortugas then got the runs right back as Confidan reached on an error, then went first-to-third on a Ricardo Cabrera single. Sammy Stafura then lifted a sacrifice fly to score Confidan. After Cabrera stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, a bizarre dropped third strike allowed Pineda to reach and Cabrera to score, restoring the three-run lead.

However, Dunedin erupted in the eighth. After three singles to begin the inning, back-to-back bases-loaded walks closed the gap to one run before Drew Pestka came on and served up a sacrifice fly that tied the game. After a walk re-loaded the bases, a ground ball to third saw an errant throw home score two runs, putting Dunedin in front 10-8.

The Tortugas didn't quit, though, as they mounted a two-out threat in the ninth. Confidan walked, then went to third when Cabrera doubled to left. With the tying run aboard, though, a strikeout ended the game as the Tortugas fell short, 10-8.

Daytona will have a day off on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tuesday will be a Silver Sluggers Tuesday and Breast Cancer Awareness Night, along with Taco Tuesday specials beginning at $3. First pitch on Tuesday night will be at 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

