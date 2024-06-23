Jupiter Takes Series Finale with 3-2 Victory over Clearwater

June 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (38-31, 2-1) salvaged their series against the Clearwater Threshers (44-25, 1-2) with a 3-2 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter finished their 12-game home stand with a 7-5 record with a 5-1 series victory over St. Lucie and a 2-4 series loss to Clearwater.

Through the first two and a half innings, both starting pitchers, Jake Brooks (W, 6-1) for Jupiter and Braydon Tucker (L, 3-1) kept the offenses off of the scoreboard.

The Hammerheads would score first for the second consecutive game in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Carmine Lane hit a single. Jordan McCants followed that with a bunt single down the third base line. Then, JT Mabry drove in Lane to give Jupiter the early 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Brooks would toss six shutout innings on the mound with just four hits allowed and struck out five batters. It is the sixth game that Brooks has not allowed a run

Jupiter would add to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Mabry led off with a walk and Renny Hidalgo singled, both runners would advance to second and third base on a groundout. Angelo DiSpigna would drive in Mabry on an RBI groundout of his own which extended the Hammerheads' lead to 2-0.

The Threshers would get on the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the seventh inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Justin Storm (H, 1). With runners at the corners and no outs, Storm would get Raylin Heredia to ground into a double play which allowed Keaton Anthony to score from third base and cut the Jupiter lead to 2-1.

However, the Hammerheads made sure to get the run back in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Lane would hit a double to get into scoring position for McCants who would drive in Lane on an RBI single to right field which made it 3-1 in favor of the Hammerheads.

Clearwater made a push in the top of the eighth inning as Storm put two runners in scoring position with one out. Delvis Alegre (H, 3) came out of the Jupiter bullpen and allowed just one inherited runner to score on an RBI groundout by Ricardo Rosario as the Threshers made it a 3-2 ballgame. Alegre got the first out in the top of the ninth inning and then Jack Sellinger (Sv, 3) recorded the last two outs of the ballgame to secure the series finale victory for Jupiter.

Brooks is now the league-leader in wins with six and continues to lead the league in opposing batting average (.181), ERA (1.57) and WHIP (0.82). Brooks has thrown at least five innings in all 11 starts this season with just one relief appearance back on May 5th at St Lucie when he tossed three scoreless innings in relief of Jesus Luzardo who was on a rehab appearance from the Miami Marlins. Lane led the way offensively for Jupiter by going 2-for-3 with a double and two of the three Jupiter runs scored as Mabry, DiSpigna, and McCants each had an RBI.

After the off day on Monday, Jupiter will hit the road for a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas beginning on Tuesday, June 25th at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Hammerheads will return home for the start of two three-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals from July 1-6. Jupiter will be the home team for the first three games from July 1-3 and then the visiting team for the following three games from July 4-6 for MegaBash week at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

MEGABASH: Celebrate America's birthday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for MegaBash on July 3rd and 4th when the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday, July 3rd. Click here to purchase tickets for the July 4th game. Don't miss the biggest bash in Abacoa with fireworks going off after both games!

Silver Sluggers Program: Want to beat every early-bird special in Palm Beach County? Fans 55 and up can click here to become a member of the Silver Sluggers program which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday Florida State League game, a chance to win prizes in baseball bingo, an official Silver Sluggers T-shirt, a team store discount, and a free hot dog and soda at the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday: All fans 21 and up can click here to become a part of Thirsty Thursdays at The Dean. For $75, fans get a reserved box seat to every Thursday Florida State League game and a special koozie which gets you access to $1, $2, and $3 drink specials.

Kids Club: Kids can click here take part in the best entertainment deal in Palm Beach County. For $30, members receive tickets to every Saturday Florida State League game, a free hot dog and soda at the game, an official Kids Club T-shirt, a team store discount, and a chance to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.