Threshers Drop Third Straight

July 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - With all three of their hits and their only run recorded in the first four innings, the Clearwater Threshers (50-39, 7-16) fell 6-1 in the second straight game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-41, 14-7) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to end the series on a high note in the Sunday finale. `

Scoring didn't start until the bottom of the fourth inning, beginning with a one-out single by Devin Saltiban. He moved to second on a groundout and scored on a base hit to right by Nikau Pouaka-Grego that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. Fort Myers quickly tied it up on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.

A two-run home run gave Fort Myers their first lead of the game in the top of the sixth. The Mighty Mussels added a pair of two-out runs in the seventh to extend their lead to 5-1. They added another run on a ninth-inning home run before the Threshers went down in order to end the game in a 6-1 defeat.

Danyony Pulido allowed one run on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of a no-decision. Jose Peña (4-1) allowed four runs on six hits in 2.0 innings with three strikeouts to take the loss. Jonh Henriquez allowed one run on two hits in the final 2.1 frames with one walk and four strikeouts.

Pulido threw 4.2 innings, his longest outing as a Thresher...Henriquez's four strikeouts were his most in a game this season...All but two of Pouaka-Grego's RBIs this season have come against right-handed pitching...Clearwater was 1-2 with RISP...Lightning delayed the game for 15 minutes in the seventh...The Threshers conclude a three-game series at home against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Sunday, July 21...First pitch will be at 12:00 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.