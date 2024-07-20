Christmas Is Cancelled: Christmas in July Postponed vs. Palm Beach

July 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Saturday, July 19's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and the Palm Beach Cardinals on Christmas in July has been postponed due to rain and persistent storms in the area.

The two teams will play one game on Sunday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. Saturday's game will be made up at a date to be announced at Palm Beach in August.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may redeem them for tickets of equal of lesser value (subject to availability) to any remaining Tortugas home game during the 2024 season.

Tomorrow will be Shelldon's Family Fun Day where we will celebrate Shelldon's 9th birthday! Sunday's game will also feature Kids Run the Bases after the game. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with first pitch at 5:00 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 4:50.

