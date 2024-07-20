Bradenton Drops Both Contests in a Doubleheader

TAMPA, FL - The Bradenton Marauders fell in both games of a semi-doubleheader on Saturday afternoon to the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Marauders lost 2-1 in 10-innings in the first game, which was resumed after Friday night's game was suspended in the fifth. Bradenton was then shutout 7-0 in game two, which was a shortened seven-inning contest.

Game one was resumed in the bottom of the fifth inning with both teams' scoreless until the eighth inning. George Lombard Jr walked, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Mike Walsh before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Roderick Arias to give the Tarpons a 1-0 cushion.

Shalin Polanco tied the game with a one-out solo-home run in the ninth against Osiel Rodriguez (1-2) to force extra-innings.

In the 10th, the extra-runner in Solomon Maguire moved to third base on a groundout from Axiel Plaz. After Enmanuel Terrero walked to place runners at the corners with one out, Rodriguez retired the next two batters to keep the game tied at one.

In the bottom half of the frame, Hunter Furtado (2-4) retired the first batter before intentionally walking Lombard Jr. After walking Arias to load the bases, Dylan Jasso reached on a fielder's choice throwing error to give Tampa a 2-1 victory.

Garrett McMillan tossed two scoreless frames and Major League rehabber Hunter Stratton struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Game two began with a two-hour lightning delay with the Tarpons striking first again in the second against Hung-Leng Chang (4-7). Hans Montero tallied a one-out single and then scored on a two-run home run from Coby Morales to push the Tarpons ahead 2-0.

The Marauders best offensive chance against Josh Grosz (3-5) came in the fifth. Miguel Sosa recorded a one-out double and Wesley Zapata walked to place two runners on with two outs before Grosz induced an inning-ending flyout.

The Tarpons opened the game up with a four-run fifth inning after the first five batters reached base. Morales singled and then scored on an RBI double to extend Tampa's lead to 3-0. Daury Arias reached on a fielding error and would also score on an RBI double from Lombard Jr. The inning's scoring closed out with an RBI groundout from Dylan Jasso and another double from Jackson Castillo.

Tampa closed out the game's scoring with a solo-home run off Carlos Jimenez in the sixth. Miguel Sosa paced the Bradenton offense with a pair of hits in the seven-inning shortened contest.

The Marauders and Tarpons wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

