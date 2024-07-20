Jupiter Takes Series with 11-7 Victory Over St. Lucie Saturday Evening in Marathon Game

JUPITER, FL - It took a season-high three hours and 42 minutes, but the Jupiter Hammerheads (47-42, 11-12) hung on to defeat the St. Lucie Mets (30-59, 8-15) by a final score of 11-7 on Saturday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the victory, the Hammerheads take the series and improve to 14-6 against the Mets this season. Ryan Ignoffo finished with a career-best five hits and went 5-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and three runs scored reaching base a total of six times.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, the Hammerheads got right to work with the bats in the bottom of the frame off of Mets' starting pitcher Ernesto Mercedes (L, 0-11). Jupiter sent nine men to the plate to score four runs thanks to RBI singles from Ignoffo and Davis Bradshaw and an RBI double from Spencer Bramwell to give the Hammerheads the early 4-0 lead. Jupiter added another run in the bottom of the second with Colby Shade scoring on a wild pitch in the second inning and Shade driving in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning which gave the Sharks a 6-0 lead.

It wasn't until the top of the fourth inning that St. Lucie had an answer against Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Brooks (W, 8-1) as Willy Fanas hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-1. However, Jupiter provided an immediate response as Jordan McCants drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it a 7-1 Hammerheads lead.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Yohairo Cuevas hit a two-RBI triple to cut into the Jupiter lead to make it 7-3. Brooks finished his start with five innings pitched and three earned runs allowed. It is only the third time this season that Brooks had allowed three earned runs or more in a game.

The Hammerheads managed to get those two runs back with three of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning as Junior Sanchez and Kemp Alderman each had an RBI single and Angelo DiSpigna notched a sacrifice fly to put Jupiter in double-digits. Jupiter capped their scoring three innings later in the bottom of the eighth inning when Alderman hit a sacrifice fly for his second RBI of the night to make it 11-3 in favor of the Hammerheads.

The Mets made one last effort to comeback in the ballgame by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning, but it was not enough as the Hammerheads held on for the 11-7 victory to win the series on Saturday evening.

Brooks ended the day leading the Florida State League in wins (8), ERA (1.75), WHIP (0.89), Opposing batting average (.196) and innings (87 2/3).

Of the four games in which Jupiter scored at least 10 runs, three have come against St. Lucie. The Hammerheads also drew a season-high 12 walks in the ballgame. Eight of the nine hitters in the starting lineup had at least one hit while all nine batters reached base at least once. Alderman and Bradshaw each had two RBIs while Shade led the team with four runs scored

Jupiter looks to complete the sweep in the series finale against St. Lucie on Sunday, July 21st with first pitch scheduled for noon. Keyner Benitez is scheduled to make the start on the mound for the Hammerheads with Walin Castillo scheduled to pitch out of the bullpen.

