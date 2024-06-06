Threshers Blanked in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (35-19) were shut out 8-0 by the Bradenton Marauders (23-31) on Thursday night at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return to Bradenton on Friday night.

A leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead. They added four more runs on three extra-base hits in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. A single and an error in the bottom of the fifth made it 6-0 Bradenton through the first five frames.

Bradenton led off the bottom of the sixth with their third home run to bring their lead to 7-0. An RBI double in the seventh gave Bradenton an 8-0 lead. The Threshers went down in order in the ninth to seal the 8-0 shutout loss.

Luke Russo (2-1) allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout to take the loss. Brandon Beckel allowed one unearned run, one hit, one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Josh Bortka allowed two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of work with one strikeout. Chase Hopewell retired all four batters he faced in 1.1 shutout frames.

Kotowski extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games...Anthony has now reached base safely in nine straight games...Viars' fourth-inning double was the Threshers' only extra-base hit...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, June seventh...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at LECOM Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

