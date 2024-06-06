Arias shines in loss to Fort Myers, 9-4

June 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons in action

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons in action(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - SS Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 1R, 1 double, 2 RBI) picked up two hits while driving in a pair of runs on Wednesday night when the Tampa Tarpons (19-35) fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (27-27) at GMS Field. Arias' glove was also a factor in the game, as he made two dazzling plays at shortstop to add to his highlight reel.

RHP Ryan Harvey (5.0IP, 4H, 4R/2ER, 4BB, 3K, 1HR) struggled to stay in the strike zone Wednesday night. He walked four batters while only throwing 39 of his 74 pitches for strikes. Harvey had issues keeping the ball on the ground, as nine of the fourteen balls put in play against him were in the air.

Fort Myers put up the first runs of the night in the third. Yohander Martinez started the frame with a walk, and then Ryan McCarthy dumped a bloop single into shallow left field. 3B George Lombard Jr. chased the ball down and fired it back into second base; however, the throw was wild, allowing Martinez to score and McCarthy to reach third base. The next batter, Payton Eeles, sent a long fly out to center field, bringing home McCarthy on the SAC-fly.

In the fifth inning, Isaac Pena blasted a 390-foot leadoff home run to extend the Mighty Mussels' lead to three. Martinez drew his second free pass of the game and then swiped second base. A passed ball moved Martinez to third, and then Payton Eeles brought him home on an RBI groundout.

LF Willy Montero scorched a 106.1 MPH double to left field to open the home half of the fifth. After advancing ninety feet on a groundout, Montero scored on another groundout off the bat of 2B Brenny Escanio. C Edinson Duran got hit up and in by a sinker and was replaced by PR/C Tomas Frick on the bases. Lombard Jr. walked, and Arias grounded a single through the right side, bringing home Frick to cut the deficit to two.

The Mighty Mussels tacked on three more runs in the seventh. McCarthy and Eeles both walked and with two away, Jair Camargo sent a three-run homer off of the left field foul pole.

1B Dylan Jasso opened up the eighth by launching a 394-foot solo shot over the left field wall. DH Christopher Familia and Castillo followed up the long ball with singles but were stranded on base as the deficit remained at four.

Following two walks in the top of the ninth, pinch hitter Carlos Aguiar stepped up to the plate and sent a two-run double into the left-center field gap, extending the lead to six.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tampa was able to scratch one run across. Arias lined a 101.2 MPH double to right center field. A wild pitch sent him to third, and Jasso brought him home with a base hit.

The Tarpons will take on the Marauders tomorrow night, with RHP Gabriel Barbosa projected to start. Come enjoy Sink or Swim Friday at GMS Field, with first pitch coming at 6:30 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.