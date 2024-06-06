Lights Out: Pitching Staff Strikes out Season-High 17 in 8-0 Shutout Win

June 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders pitching staff racked up their sixth shutout of the season while striking out a season-high 17 batters in an 8-0 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

The only time the Threshers threatened came in the first inning against Carlson Reed (4-2) after Pierce Bennett singled to start the game and Dakota Kotowksi worked a two-out walk. Bennett advanced to third on a wild pitch and Kotowski stole second, but Reed induced a pop up to end the inning. The right-hander ended up striking out a career-high nine while allowing just one walk and two hits in five innings.

Esmerlyn Valdez hit a pair of solo-home runs to lead off the second and fourth innings against Luke Russo (2-1) to push the Marauders ahead 2-0.

Later in the fourth, Omar Alfonzo doubled, and Sergio Campana singled to place two runners on-base for Javier Rivas who tripled down the right field line to extend the Bradenton lead to 4-0. Rivas scored on a Jeral Toledo sacrifice fly to close out the four-run fourth.

After Valdez drove in the sixth run with a single in the fifth, Rivas clubbed his second home run over the past six games in the sixth to pad the lead to 7-0. Campana closed out the scoring with a double in the seventh.

Out of the bullpen, Mike Walsh retired the side in order in the sixth before Peyton Stumbo (SV,2) struck out six in three scoreless innings to maintain the shutout.

Valdez finished the night 3-for-3 with two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs scored while reaching base all four times at the plate. Rivas fell just a double shy of the cycle and also reached base all four times while driving in three runs.

For Bradenton, it's their sixth shutout of the season and third against Clearwater. The 17 strikeouts by the staff were the most this season and largest total since June 9, 2023, when Bradenton also struck out 17 against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Friday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends LHP Michael Kennedy (1-3, 4.50) to the hill opposite of RHP George Klassen (2-0, 0.26) for Clearwater.

