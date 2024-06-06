Margaritaville, Hawaiian Hat Giveaway Presented by Attic Man, 90's Night and Friends Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Bowlingball.com Kick off Sixth Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday, June 11 against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Among the highlights of the six contests is Shelldon's Family Fun Pack, 90's Night, and Feel Good Friday honoring the Marine Science Center

The 2024 Tortugas return home on Tuesday, June 11 with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, June 12, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. June's wine specials will feature Penfold's Max Cabernet and Chardonnay, starting at $6 a glass. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some tropical vibes on Thursday, June 13 with taco specials including our Jimmy Cincinnati and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Jimmy Cincinnati features pulled pork, mac n' cheese, BBQ sauce and pickles on a flour tortilla. Plus, your four-legged friends are welcome at The Jack with our second Bark in the Park of the season for an additional $3 pup pass. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

The clocks will freeze at 5 o'clock on Friday, June 14 as Margaritaville Night returns to the Jack and the first 1,000 fans in the gates will walk away with the exclusive Hawaiian Hat Giveaway Presented by Attic Man.Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting The Marine Science Center. After opening in 2002, the Marine Science Center has since played an important part in rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing many species of sea turtles and seabirds, many of which are endangered They have admitted over 27,000 sea turtles and 19,000 seabirds into rehabilitation to help maintain the populations of these critical species. Fans can use the code MARINE at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights Cities of Ponce Inlet and Daytona Beach Shores Night where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code PIDBS at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Youth baseball and softball players are encouraged to join the Tortugas for Play Ball Weekend on Saturday, June 15th for Pitch, Hit, and Run! The Pitch, Hit & Run program is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Participants will compete in either 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, or 13-14 age division, with the Age Cut-off set on November 15, 2024. They will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded for points. Based on their scores, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then to the National Finals hosted at the World Series. Each participant will receive a free lunch and a ticket to the June 15th game against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First 200 participants will receive a bat and ball set courtesy of Franklin Bats. Kids can register at bit.ly/daytonaphr24 or on our facebook. Registration will close on June 14th at 11:59 pm EST.

Saturday, June 15 will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as it's the one with the Friend's Bobblehead Giveaway presented by bowlingball.com. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive one bobblehead. Whether you're coming from Bel-Air or getting a Phoebe sized coffee at Beach Bros Coffee Shop, come dressed as your favorite 90's character and throw it back with the Tortugas! Fans can feel the nostalgia in the concession stands with some of their favorite throwback food and beverages. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, June 16 with Shelldon's Family Fun Day of the season with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate.Come celebrate the dad in your life with our Father' Day! All dads will be entered to win giveaways every inning, prizes include baskets such as a Craftsman Tool Kit, One Daytona Basket, Florida Panthers autographed swag, PopStroke Golf passes, a Top Golf party, one-month membership to CareFree Boat Club, and so much MORE!

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

