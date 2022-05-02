Threshers and Mussels Series Finale Suspended in 11th Inning, Tied 4-4

FORT MYERS, FL - After Friday night's contest and Saturday's doubleheader were both postponed, Sunday's single game and series finale between the Clearwater Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels was suspended due to severe weather in the 11th inning, tied 4-4.

Right-hander Andrew Painter, the third-ranked prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, made his fourth start of the season and allowed only two hits, two walks and struck out six in four innings of work.

The Threshers (9-9) used a two-run double by shortstop Hao Yu Lee and a two-run home run from outfielder Marcus Lee Sang to build a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Lee Sang was 3-for-4 with one walk and two RBI at the time of the games suspension.

The Mighty Mussels (11-7) responded immediately in the home half of the fifth however, scoring three times before scratching across the tying run in the eighth to make it 4-4. Threshers pitching issued ten walks in the game, leading to multiple Mussels rallies.

Both teams went scoreless in the tenth inning before the rain began to pour down and delay the game just as the Threshers were set to begin the top of the 11th.

Friday and Saturday's postponed games, as well as Sunday's suspended contest, will all be made-up/resume during the upcoming series in Clearwater on May 17-22.

The Threshers return to action on Tuesday, May 3 to open a six-game road set at TD Ballpark against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

