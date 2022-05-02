NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Anthony Garcia Named Florida State League Player of the Week

May 2, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release


Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Florida State League announced, Tarpons OF Anthony Garcia was named Player of the Week for the week of April 26th - May 1st. During that week, Garcia batted .615 (8-for-13) with four (4) HR and six (6) RBI.
