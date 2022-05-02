Anthony Garcia Named Florida State League Player of the Week

May 2, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Florida State League announced, Tarpons OF Anthony Garcia was named Player of the Week for the week of April 26th - May 1st. During that week, Garcia batted .615 (8-for-13) with four (4) HR and six (6) RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.