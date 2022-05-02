Trent Baker Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

Palm Beach Cardinals pitcher Trent Baker has earned Florida State League pitcher of the week honors for Week Four in the 2022 Minor League Baseball season.

The righty was named for the accolade after an impressive performance on April 28 against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Baker tossed seven scoreless innings as the home team's starting pitcher against its in-stadium rival on a Thursday evening. The 6-3 product struck out eight Jupiter batters during his outing, while allowing no walks, no runs and just two hits. Palm Beach rode Baker's appearance to an 8-1 win.

Baker was signed by the Cardinals after being selected in the 9th Round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Hailing from Austin, Tex. and playing college baseball at Angelo State University, he made his full-season debut in 2022 after spending last season with the Florida Complex League Cardinals.

Through four starts this year, Baker carries a 3.15 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.10.

Baker is one of two minor leaguers in the Cardinals organization to earn the Pitcher of the Week award this week. Memphis' Johan Oviedo won the honor in the International League (AAA). In addition, Cardinals prospects Michael McGreevy (High-A) and Matthew Liberatore (AAA) have also earned Pitcher of the Week honors in their respective leagues in Weeks 2 and 3 of this year. Oviedo and McGreevy are both former Palm Beach Cardinals.

Palm Beach is back in action Tuesday for the first of six consecutive games at home against the St. Lucie Mets.

