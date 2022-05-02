Mother's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Fireworks on Tap as Tortugas Start Homestand Tuesday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are set to return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Among the highlights of the week-long set is a Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday© on Cinco de Mayo, and First Friday Fireworks.

The Tortugas open the series on Tuesday, May 3, with another Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don special pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

May the food be with you on Wednesday, May 4, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 7:05 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida comes to The Jack on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda for as low as $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Fans will also be treated to Live Music from Morgan McManus on the third-base riverwalk leading up to the first pitch. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out as the Tortugas illuminate the night sky with a First Friday Fireworks display on May 6. It will be the initial Copa de la Diversión Night celebration of the campaign, too. As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night. Teacher Appreciation Night comes to the ballpark with special discounts for all educators that want to enjoy a nine-inning vacation through the appropriate FEVO link. Friday also features West Volusia Night and Live Music from Tropical Drifter along the third-base riverwalk before the game begins. The weekend gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

It is City of DeLand Night on Saturday, May 7, with special discounted tickets for DeLand residents. The penultimate contest of the series is set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The six-game series comes to a close on Sunday, May 8, with the Tortugas' Mother's Day Celebration extravaganza. There will be flower giveaways throughout the contest, raffles awarded in-between innings featuring special prizes, and fans can enjoy Mama's Porch Rocker drink specials at the concession stands. As part of the festivities, moms and their guests are advised to arrive early to have a catch on the legendary Jackie Robinson Ballpark field. The homestand finale also brings a Shelldon's Family Fun Night. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the first five games of the series. They will open at 4:30 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: LHP Luis Palacios (1-0, 2.65 ERA) vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY: RHP Edgar Sánchez (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. TBA

THURSDAY: LHP Justin Fall (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. TBA

FRIDAY: RHP Chris Mokma (2-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. TBA

SATURDAY: RHP Gabe Bierman (0-0, 1.83 ERA) vs. TBA

SUNDAY: LHP Sandro Bargallo (1-0, 0.48 ERA) vs. TBA

