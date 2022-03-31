Three-Year MLB Veteran Akeel Morris Rejoins Ducks

March 31, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Akeel Morris. The three-year MLB veteran begins his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and 12th in professional baseball.

"Akeel's success in the Atlantic League last year gave him the opportunity to return to an MLB organization," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to welcome him back and help him in his quest to return to the big leagues."

Morris began 2021 with the Ducks and did not allow a single run in his two starts with the team. He threw 11 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and four walks while striking out 12. His contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants on June 11, and he was assigned to Double-A Richmond. The Florida resident went on to go 6-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 65 strikeouts to 11 walks in 10 starts with Richmond and was also promoted to Triple-A Sacramento, where he made five appearances (four starts). Morris ended the year strong, going 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA in seven starts with Richmond.

Prior to joining the Ducks, the 29-year-old spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues. He made one appearance with the New York Mets in 2015, eight with the Atlanta Braves in 2017 and nine with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. The righty combined to strike out 16 batters over 22 innings in those 18 games. The St. Thomas native first joined the Atlantic League in 2019, splitting the season with the New Britain Bees and High Point Rockers. He combined to go 8-4 with a 4.75 ERA, one save and 75 strikeouts in 38 games (13 starts). Morris was originally selected by the New York Mets in the 10th round of the 2010 amateur draft.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to toe the diamond with the Ducks for another season," said Morris. "Being in an organization with a history of winning is always a plus and guides you to set expectations for yourself as well. Having my contract purchased last season by the Giants was a great accomplishment for me. As a new season approaches, my goal is to simply give my team the best chance to win when I step on the field. See you soon, Ducks fans!"

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2022

Three-Year MLB Veteran Akeel Morris Rejoins Ducks - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.