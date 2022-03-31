Gastonia Honey Hunters Announce New Director of Operations

March 31, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters announced today the addition of a new staff member, JR Murdock, who is taking on the role of Director of Operations.

After playing ball at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, JR Murdock was forced to abandon his baseball dreams due to injury. Following a career in business as an executive at Conseco Insurance, Refco and Washington Mutual, he gave up the corporate world to return to the game he loved so much in an executive capacity.

Before joining the Gastonia Honey Hunters, Murdock has held front office positions with the Canton Terriers, Bellingham Chinooks, Galveston White Caps, and the Canadian Central League Champion, Saskatoon Sappers.

As the Director of Operations, JR will manage the day-to-day operations of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We are happy to have his tireless energy and wealth of baseball and business experience on our team for the 2022 season." said Veronica Jeon, Chief Marketing Officer, The Momentous Group/Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Murdock is joining the team just a month out from opening day at CaroMont Health Park and will be an integral part of the 2022 season running smoothly.

For Gastonia Honey Hunters 2022 schedule and ticket information, please visit GoHoneyHunters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.