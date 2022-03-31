High Point Rockers Return Viola, Gonzalez to Staff

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today that former Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Frank Viola has signed a two-year contract to continue as the Rockers' pitching coach. In addition, assistant coach Albert Gonzalez has been promoted from bullpen coach to bench coach and director of player procurement.

Viola has worked with the Rockers' pitchers since the team's inception in 2019. Over the last two years, his mentorship has led the team's pitching staff to have the Atlantic League's lowest walks per nine innings ratio (3.4 BB/9) and the second-best earned run average at 4.38. During Viola's two seasons in High Point, the Rockers have the second-most wins in the Atlantic League with 138.

"Many times, a successful player is not always as successful as a coach," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Frank is an outlier in that he was a dominant Major League pitcher for 15 years and has had tremendous success interpreting that success to our High Point pitchers."

Under Viola's tutelage in 2019, Joe Van Meter led the Atlantic League in ERA while holding opposing hitters to a league-best .205 batting average. In 2021, two of Viola's pupils, Cooper Casad and Tommy Lawrence, each finished among the top 10 pitchers in the ALPB in ERA.

"Frank has stood next to me every single day and we've made every single decision together," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "I can't thank the organization enough to ensure that he and I can do this for a couple more years. Frank puts our guys in a position to succeed and as we continue to do that, we will continue to compete with every team in this league. I'm looking forward to two more great years together."

Following his retirement as a player, Viola spent seven seasons as a pitching coach in the New York Mets organization where he worked with some of the club's top pitchers including Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Michael Fulmer, Paul Sewald, Seth Lugo, and Luis Cessa.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back," said Viola. "We've started something good here and I'm looking forward to continuing it. The reason we're here is to bring out the best in all of these players and as long as we continue to do that, they will be successful. I'm pleased that High Point has enough trust in me to bring me back for a couple of years and I'm thrilled to be here."

A native of Long Island, Viola spent 15 years in the Major Leagues, leading the Minnesota Twins to the 1987 World Championship while winning the American League Cy Young Award in 1988. Viola was the MVP of the '87 World Series and was named to three All-Star teams before retiring in 1996. He coached at every level of the Mets organization following his retirement before joining the Rockers in 2019.

Gonzalez has served as an assistant coach to Keefe at several stops including stints with the New York Boulders of the Can-Am League in 2017 and 2018. He has been the Rockers' bullpen coach in 2019 and 2021. During the 2021 season, Gonzalez was signed to the active roster and appeared in two games. He has also played professionally in Puerto Rico and Spain.

"I couldn't be more excited to see Albert in his new role," said Keefe. "Over the last six years I've watched him grow into a great baseball coach. It is very comforting to me to have a great baseball mind like Albert next to me in the dugout every game."

In 2020, Gonzalez served as the manager of the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, leading the club to a playoff berth before finishing his first managerial season leading the BR Bandits to a Liberation Professional Baseball League Championship. During this most recent off-season, Gonzalez spent the fall as a catching coach for his alma mater, High Point University, and served as an assistant coach at Greensboro College.

"I'm very excited to be returning to the High Point Rockers as the bench coach and director of player procurement," said Gonzalez. "It is truly a privilege to work alongside Jamie Keefe and Frank Viola each and every day. To be a bench coach in the Atlantic League is truly a dream come true. As a graduate of High Point University and now a resident of the City of High Point, I'm thrilled to help bring an Atlantic League Championship home to Truist Point."

Prior to his stint in High Point, Gonzalez served as the first head coach in Monroe College history, as well as an assistant coach at Felician University and Yeshiva University.

The Rockers will open the 2022 season at home with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21. The Rockers' initial homestand will include playing their first 13 games at Truist Point.

