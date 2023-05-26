Three Trash Pandas' Homers Not Enough in 6-5 Loss

May 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Despite hits from everyone in the starting lineup, the Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped a tightly-contested affair to the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-5 on Friday night in front of 5,349 at Toyota Field.

Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz started the game well, striking out the side in the top of the first. The second inning would not be as kind for the starter. Rece Hinds opened the scoring with a long solo homer to left. The Lookouts kept the runs coming on a two-run homer from Ivan Johnson and a solo shot from Jacob Hurtubise, taking a 4-0 lead.

Leading off the bottom of the second, Jose Gomez got the Trash Pandas on the board with his second home run of the season, a solo shot to left against Chattanooga starter Connor Phillips. An inning later, the Trash Pandas got back within two on an RBI single by Orlando Martinez.

Kochanowicz nearly escaped the third fifth without damage when Johnson hit a line drive to center with two outs. But David Calabrese's dive was just off the mark, allowing Johnson to got to third with a two-run triple and a 6-2 Lookouts lead. Over five innings, Kochanowicz (L, 2-1) allowed six runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Kochanowicz suffered the loss, his first at the Double-A level.

The Trash Pandas slowly worked their way back into the game. Jeremiah Jackson lined a solo home run to left in the fifth, his third of the season to make it 6-3. In the top of the seventh, Hinds looked to have his second home run of the game with a fly ball to deep center. Calabrese leaped and couldn't make the catch as the ball hit the fence and bounced away from him. While Hinds was circling the bases in search of an inside-the-park home run, Calabrese got to the ball and fired it into shortstop Kyren Paris. He made a perfect relay throw to catcher Edgar Quero, who tagged Hinds out at the plate to the delight of the crowd.

Teodosio led off the sixth with an opposite field home run 388 feet to right, his third home run of the year to cut the deficit back to two at 6-4. An inning later, Jackson led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a double play ground out from Gomez to make it a one-run game at 6-5.

Kenyon Yovan was next out of the Rocket City bullpen and fired up the crowd with a pickoff of Eric Yang at first to get through the eighth. In the ninth, Quero caught Hurtubise stealing to keep the game at 6-5. But in the bottom half, Chattanooga reliever Ryan Meisinger (S, 2) struck out a pair to strand Martinez at first as the tying run, ending the game and earning the save.

Offensively, all nine Rocket City starters recorded at least one hit in the loss. As a team, the Trash Pandas went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 men on base. Each team homered three times, while the Trash Pandas stole four bases, led by a pair from Calabrese.

The Trash Pandas (20-23) continue their series with Chattanooga (23-19) on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Josh Caray and Bryan Neece will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will be broadcast locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV. After the game, a dazzling fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by the Huntsville Marriott at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.