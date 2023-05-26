Shuckers, Brewers Announce Addition of INF Isaac Collins to Roster

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Isaac Collins has been added to the Shuckers after spending three games with Triple-A Nashville. Collins will wear No. 3 with Biloxi.

In 14 games with Biloxi this year, Collins had a .404 OBP and stole nine bases. He was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 9.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

