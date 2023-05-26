Biscuits Crush Shuckers, 14-4

BILOXI, MS - The Shuckers (21-21) still had a chance with the score 6-4 after the seventh inning, but the Biscuits (22-20) caught fire at the end to blow out Biloxi 14-4 on Thursday night at MGM Park.

The first run was put on the board in the second inning by Heriberto Hernandez, who crushed a solo-shot behind right field to give Montgomery the early advantage. Two innings later, a home run into left field from Mason Auer put the Biscuits up 2-0 entering the fifth.

An RBI-triple from Ronny Simon and a sacrifice fly from Alika Williams made the score 5-0, but the Shuckers would respond in the next frame. Carlos D. Rodriguez recorded an RBI-double, followed by an RBI-groundout by Wes Clarke to cut the lead down to three.

Hernandez was not done yet, as he extended the Biscuits' lead with another solo-homer into center field. It was his sixth home run of the season, tying him for the team-high with Logan Driscoll and Blake Hunt.

The home run would be neutralized by Tyler Black's own solo-home run, and after a scoreless top-frame in the seventh, Lamar Sparks crushed his second homer of the season to make the score 6-4.

With the pressure of a late comeback from Biloxi beginning to grow, Driscoll hit the fourth home run of the night to extend the lead to three. Not long after, Evan Edwards hit a two-run shot into the same area, putting Montgomery up 9-4.

With five home runs in the game, the Biscuits tied a team record that was last reached on April 17, 2011 against the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium. Since the Shuckers had two home runs as well, it tied the team record for most combined home runs in a game with seven. That record was last reached in a 16-4 win against the Birmingham Barons on May 19, 2021 at Regions Field.

With the lead standing at five runs entering the ninth inning, the butter and blue doubled that total with RBI-doubles from Austin Shenton and Erik Ostberg, an RBI-single from Heriberto Hernandez, and a two-run single from Diego Infante. Nelson Alvarez took the mound for Montgomery and retired three of the next four batters to secure the statement win for the Biscuits.

Anthony Molina (2-2) earned his second win of the season, while Tobias Myers (3-2) recorded his second loss. Montgomery also finished the night with 17 hits and 14 RBI, and they now move into second place in the South Division.

The Biscuits and the Shuckers continue their series on Friday, May 26 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. The projected pitching matchup features Nathan Wiles (0-1) for the Biscuits against Christian Mejias (2-3) for the Shuckers.

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery on May 30 for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The series will include a Shirsey T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on June 1; Bacon Night feat. Bacon Biscuit Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, June 2; Wizard Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 3; and a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association on Sunday, June 4.

