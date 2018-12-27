Three Stars of Week 10

December 27, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The end of a six-game skid, the largest attendance of the season for the Crown Coliseum, and plenty of outstanding individual performances lead to overall a nice transition week for the Marksmen heading into the second half of the season.

In a week that was three-straight games against the Rail Yard Dawgs, the Marksmen saw just about everything you could expect to see in a rivalry series with them - gritty, close games, crazy come-from-behinds, and a dominant performance.

While the start was frustrating - a 2-1 and 5-4 loss - the end result of the week was the best Christmas gift the team could ask for - a big win in front of a bigger crowd.

With 5,444 in the building on Wednesday night, the Marksmen looked impressive in a 5-3 (would've been 5-2 if not for a goal with .5 seconds left) victory, accomplishing everything that'd been frustrating them for weeks prior.

With a strong finish heading into a tough weekend, here's three stars who shined in Week 10.

#3 - Tim Kielich, Forward Tim Kielich didn't have the best start to the weekend, but his finish on Wednesday night more than made up for it.

While not making an impact on the scoresheet on Friday or Saturday, Kielich's presence was definitely still notable, and was just a sign of what was to come once he found his stride again.

Kielich had three points last night - two powerplay goals and an assist that looked an awful lot like a hat-trick goal for the rookie. He lead the charge on all THREE of the Marksmen Power Play goals - where the Marksmen were 3/3 - and was a big component in what made the offense click for Fayetteville last night.

With 12 points (6G+6A) and three game-winning goals under his belt, Kielich's rookie season is making for an impressive one. Now that he's rediscovered his scoring touch heading into the New Year, expect Kielich to make an even bigger impact for the team in 2019.

#2 - Alfred Johansson, Defensemen The Swedish Rocket has definitely surpassed his own expectations for scoring this rookie season. With consistently impressive marks on the defensive side, and offensive numbers making him a blue-line target, Alfy is really starting to make some noise.

With a four-point weekend to match his physicality and stinginess at the line, Johansson has continued to breed excellence for a constantly-tested Marksmen defense.

Johansson had an assist on one of the four-goals from Saturday night, but his efforts were even more impressive in his next game He had the game-tying goal on Wednesday night's battle against Roanoke - a rocket one-timer from the left side. He doubled that scoring effort with two more assists in the game, giving him a three point mid-week performance.

Every week, Johansson proves to continue his worth as an asset for the Marksmen in a major way. While the defense has had its struggles, Johansson has been a bright spot.

#1 - Jake Hauswirth, Forward The Captain will tell you himself, he hasn't had the start to the season that he's wanted. Coming into December, Jake Hauswirth found himself at just two goals. With his leadership presence still pushing the way for an incredibly young group, Hauswirth worth has been extremely needed this season.

In his last two weeks, Hauswirth has been almost unstoppable offensively. As we head into the final two games of the month, he's found his way to four goals in four games - three in the last two - to sit at a 12 point (6G+6A) mark.

Finally looking truly comfortable working with and shooting the puck, the Marksmen become a dangerous team when things start clicking from the Captain on down. Especially with the scoring he's had of late, he's looking like one of the best offensive players on the ice for Fayetteville - a necessity for a team on a skid.

The frustration of the previous six games comes to an end, and Hauswirth helps lead the way with the game-securing final goal.

Look for Hauswirth's late-steam to turn into a full-on fire for the Marksmen. This is just the start of his season,

-

The Marksmen are back home Friday, December 28 for our New Years Party. Tickets are available now by calling the Marksmen office at (910) 321-0123 or clicking on the date above!

For more information on the night, head to our Facebook page and click on the event page.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.