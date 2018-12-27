Perfection on Power Play Lifts Marksmen in 'Sellout'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Fresh off a quick Holiday break, the Marksmen players came into the Crown Coliseum and hit the reset button, on the heels of a six-game skid.

Fans piled in their seats for "Operation Sellout" ready to watch thee Marksmen play rival Roanoke. Just two minutes into the first period, Cody Brown found the back of the net bringing all 5,444 fans in attendance to their feet. Roanoke's Eric Witzel was ready to turn this game into a shootout, as he would score just over a minute later to knot things up at 1.

It would continue to be a back-and-forth period, as Eric Witzel would find the back of the net just a few minutes later to make it a 2-1 Roanoke lead. The Marksmen, in front of a major crowd, were not bound to let this stay for long. Heading towards the end of the period, Alfred Johansson would get his second goal as a Marksmen and the second for the team in the game. After 20, the score would be deadlocked at 2-2.

After a high scoring first period, things were about to pick up for the Marksmen on the power play. Colin Murray was sent to the sin bin for a slashing call, allowing Tim Kielich to score on the man advantage, and give the Marksmen their second lead of the night, 3-2. Mac Jansen was sent to the box for a delay of game, putting the Marksmen back on the power play. Once again, Kielich found his ability, and scored on the power play, giving him two on the night.

That would do it for two periods of play, as the Marksmen would hold an insurmountable 4-2 lead.

With the Marksmen up 4-2 at the start of the third period, the Dawgs were looking for the Marksmen to throw them a bone. That didn't happen however, as Colin Murray was given a double-minor for high sticking. With Witzel in the box for four minutes, the Marksmen once again found themselves on the power play. This time it was the Captain Jake Hauswirth who scored his sixth goal of the season. Hauswirth had a little help from who else, Tim Kielich. Kielich had an impressive performance, racking up two goals and an assist. With the crowd on its feet to celebrate a win, Eric Witzel managed to get another goal past Dillon Kelley with less than a second left, giving him a hat-trick. Despite Witzel's efforts, the Marksmen prevailed in a dominating 5-3 victory.

Dillon Kelley had an impressive 22 save night, earning the win for the team and breaking the six-game skid for the Marksmen. With 5,444 people in the building, the night was a massive success for Fayetteville and for the team.

