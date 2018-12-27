Ice Bears Defeat Top Ranked Macon in Shoot Out

Knoxville, TN - David Higgs scored the lone goal in the shootout and Hayden Stewart stopped all five Macon shooters as the Ice Bears beat the Mayhem 3-2 on Wednesday at the Coliseum.

Lucas Bombardier scored both regulation goals for Knoxville. Stewart finished with 32 saves.

Both teams had several chances in the first period, but big stops by both goaltenders kept the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.

Bombardier opened up the scoring at 8:52 of the second when he collected the puck in the neutral zone and carried it down the left wing before ripping a wrist shot from the circle over Ian Sylves. The rookie notched his second of the period right before the buzzer after zipping a shot from the right dot in off the crossbar with four seconds remaining.

Macon tied the game quickly. Stathis Soumelidis scored 20 seconds into the third and Mike Chemello tapped in a rebound 50 seconds later to even the score.

