Three-Run Sixth Drops Ports in Series Opener

July 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







San Jose, CA - The Ports managed just four hits and saw the San Jose Giants break a 2-2 tie with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning as Stockton dropped its fifth straight with a 5-2 loss in the series opener Tuesday evening at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants (47-38) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning against Ports starter James Gonzalez. After a groundout started the inning, Diego Velasquez reached on an infield single to third base and advanced to third on a double to left field by Tanner O'Tremba to put runners on second and third with one out. After a walk to Justin Bench, Gonzalez surrendered a two-run single to right center off the bat of Stockton native Zach Morgan to drive in two runs giving San Jose a 2-0 lead.

The Ports (32-53) battled back in the top of the sixth inning. With San Jose reliever Wilkelma Castillo on in relief of starter Gerelmi Maldonado, Dereck Salom reached on an error with one out and scored when Brayan Buelvas clubbed a two-run homer to center field to tie the game at 2-2.

Unfortunately for the Ports, the Giants reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bench started the frame with a single up the middle against Ports reliever Yunior Tur, and back-to-back walks followed to load the bases with nobody out. A bloop single by Jose Ramos to center field scored Bench to give San Jose a 3-2 lead, and Dilan Rosario followed with a single to left to make it 4-2. With Blaze Pontes on in relief, PJ Hilson drove in another run with a groundout to third to give the Giants a 5-2 lead. With runners on second and third and one out, Pontes escaped further damage with a groundout to third and a popout in foul territory.

The Ports, however, failed to scratch any more runs across. Stockton brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh after a Yeniel Laboy single and hit by pitch, but Elvis Rijo grounded into a force out to end the threat.

Melvin Adon retired the Ports in order in the eighth and ninth to end the ballgame.

Castillo (1-0) got the win for the Giants allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in two innings with two strikeouts. Tur (2-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing three runs on three hits in two-plus innings. Adon got the final six outs for San Jose, notching his first save of the season.

The Ports will look to even the series on Wednesday afternoon in game two of their series in San Jose with first pitch coming at 1:00 pm at Excite Ballpark.

