Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

July 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Nuts RHP Marcelo Perez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

7/18 (Tuesday, July 18th) - 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets, and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (51-33, 15-3) conquered the Lake Elsinore Storm (39-42, 8-10) 8-4 Sunday afternoon from Lake Elsinore Diamond. With the victory, Fresno won their 11th straight Sunday game dating back to April 30 and their sixth consecutive series. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 15-3 in the second half, 18-4 in their last 22 games and 28-7 in their last 35 contests. In five of Fresno's last seven losses, the team scored exactly two runs. Fresno moved to 10-2 in July and 18-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Grizzlies offense scored eight runs on seven hits, eight walks and three hit-by-pitches. Five of Fresno's seven hits landed for extra-bases. Andy Perez clawed the Grizzlies ahead in the first with a sacrifice fly to center, adding Kody Huff, who doubled. In the fifth, Fresno brought 11 batters to the dish, plating six runs on just two hits. It was their highest-scoring fifth inning on the year. Skyler Messinger roped a two-run double and waltzed home on a wild pitch a few batters later. After a pitching change, the Grizzlies watched 11 straight balls to load the bags. On a 3-1 count, Jake Snider laced a triple to left-center, clearing the bases. The triple gave Snider a career-high three RBI. For good measure, Fresno mustered one more run in the eighth thanks to a Bryant Betancourt RBI double. Fresno righty Gabriel Barbosa (7-3) earned the win after tying his career-high with five innings of work. He permitted one run on five hits and one walk while fanning three. Sergio Sanchez finished the afternoon with two stellar frames of scoreless ball. He punched out three and struck a pose after getting Ethan Salas in the ninth.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 33 of the 61 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez. Milkar and Miguel had similar June 21 evenings, as both went 0-for-4 with a strikeout swinging in their first at-bat, a fly out to center in their second at-bat, a strikeout looking in their third at-bat and another fly out to center in their final at-bat. In the top of the fifth on June 21, every part of the frame had a Perez tagged to it. Ryan Ritter flew out to Miguel Perez, Andy Perez laced a double, Jamari Baylor grounded out to Milkar Perez and Skyler Messinger lined out to Miguel Perez. The pitcher in that inning: Brayan Perez. He took over for Marcelo Perez in the previous inning.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 11 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. This is the longest winning streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays.

SUCCESSFUL SERIES: The Grizzlies have won six straight series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. In four of those six series, Fresno won five of the six games.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 15-3. The Hickory Crawdads (High-A, Texas Rangers) have the next best record at 14-3.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

BUGARIN BRINGS THE RBI: Grizzlies outfielder Jesus Bugarin is tied for third on the California League hitting leaderboard with 54 RBI. Bugarin has 26 RBI over his last 16 games and has at least one knock in 13 of those 16 contests.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for initially 10th all-time. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (184 runs of 493 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 76 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 39 of the Grizzlies 84 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (46%). Fresno is 17-10 (12-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 24-15 in those games with a 17-6 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 19 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-5), Red (24-11), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (3-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 19, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (7-5, 4.91) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-0, 0.00)

JULY 20, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (1-1, 5.27) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (5-4, 5.52)

JULY 21, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-4, 5.36) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.50)

JULY 22, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-4, 4.89) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26)

Transactions:

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/19 (Wednesday, July 19th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/20 (Thursday, July 20th) - Tioga Thursdays and 90's Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: 90's Night! Wear all your Throwback 90's Gear!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/21 (Friday, July 21st) - 80's Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hotel Piccadilly!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hotel Piccadilly.

Promotion: 80's Night - Wear all your Throwback 80's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/22 (Saturday, July 22nd) - 70's Night and Lowriders de Fresno Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Lowriders de Fresno Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: 70's Night - Wear all your Throwback 70's Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

