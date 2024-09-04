Three-Run Homer for Nuts in Seventh Leads to Loss in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. -- The Ports led 3-0 on Tuesday before the game flipped in the seventh inning, with the Nuts four-run frame leading to a 5-3 win in game one of the six-game series for Modesto.

Stockton put the leadoff man aboard in each of the first three innings, and they came around to score each time. Catcher Davis Diaz was hit on the elbow guard by the first pitch of the game, and he would eventually come in to score via an RBI ground out by Rodney Green Jr.

Cameron Leary walked to start the second and came in to score on an error at short for a 2-0 lead.

The Ports would load the bases with one out, but a strikeout of Clark Elliott and a ground out to short by Tommy White kept Stockton from tacking on.

Green Jr. laced a lead off double off the wall in right center to start the third, and his blazing speed allowed him to score from third on a ground out to second off the bat Leary, even with the infield in to go up 3-0.

The Nuts got a run in the sixth after starter Alejandro Manzano pitched a career-high 5.1 innings on 81 pitches and allowed only two hits. Mark Adamiak entered the game and allowed just a sac fly to make it 3-1.

But the game flipped to Modesto in the bottom of the seventh, after Stockton left the bases loaded for a second time in the top of the inning, with a pop out to short by Dereck Salom and a fly out to center by Leary ending the threat.

Two walks to start the bottom of the seventh were followed by a 414-foot home run to left center for 2024 fourth-round pick of the Mariners, Josh Caron, to give Modesto the lead at 4-3. They'd tack on one more run after an error in left made it 5-3. The Ports were held hit less over the final three innings, keeping them from mounting a comeback of their own.

The Ports will start RHP Kyle Robinson out of Texas Tech vs. RHP Anuery Lora of the Nuts.

