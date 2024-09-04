Quakes Shut Out Rawhide on Tuesday

September 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes strengthened their playoff hopes on Tuesday night, as they shut out the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 2-0 at LoanMart Field.

Needing five of six in the series in order to gain a playoff berth, the Quakes pitched one of their best games of the year, as they now need four wins in five remaining games in the series.

Cameron Decker took Visalia starter Nate Savino (0-4) deep in the first, his tenth of the year to give Rancho a 1-0 lead.

That lead held up through five, with the Quakes putting an insurance run on the board in the sixth. Elijah Hainline walked and eventually scored on an RBI groundout from Zyhir Hope, making it 2-0.

Eriq Swan pitched four scoreless innings to set the tone for Tuesday's shutout, Rancho's seventh of the year. Joseilyn Gonzalez (5-1) fired two scoreless innings for the win, while Noah Ruen and Evan Shaw combined for the final nine outs, with Shaw retiring all five batters he faced for his first pro save.

The Quakes (33-28, 63-62) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday, against Visalia's Wilkin Paredes (5-5) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is our final Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome to the game with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass, thanks to Raising Cane's. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

