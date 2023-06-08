Three RoughRiders Players Honored by Rangers for May

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that three RoughRiders players won May honors for the Rangers Minor League system. Jack Leiter captured Starting Pitcher of the Month honors while Alex Speas was named the Relief Pitcher of the Month and Jax Biggers the Defender of the Month.

Leiter was brilliant in the month of May, going 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA over his five starts. The Summit, N.J. native struck out 33 over 27.0 innings while walking 13 and holding opponents to a .148 batting average against. The righty was fourth in the league in ERA in the month while ranking seventh in innings pitched, sixth in strikeouts, seventh in WHIP (0.96) and fourth in average against. Leiter is the No. 4 prospect in the Rangers system and the No. 76 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

Speas, who was a member of the 2021 RoughRiders, was dominant on the mound in May. The righty owned a 1.93 ERA in the month, allowing just two earned runs over his 9.1 innings while striking out 16 to four walks in his nine outings. The Georgia native has been one of the best relievers for Frisco all season, going 1-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 18 games, striking out 35 over 20.1 innings while holding opponents to a .151 average. Among those with at least 20 innings pitched, Speas' 40.2 percent strikeout rate is the second-best in the Texas League this season.

Biggers dazzled defensively in the infield in May. Biggers split his time between third base and second base, not committing an error in the month while turning eight double plays.

The other awards are as follows:

