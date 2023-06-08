Big Inning Brings Travs Another Win and First Place Tie
June 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - A nine-run fourth inning was enough to carry the Arkansas Travelers to a 9-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night. The victory moves the Travs into a tie for first place in the division with 15 games to play in the first half of the season. Eight of the nine Travs runs scored with two out in the fourth as nine consecutive batters reached base after the second out of the inning. Logan Warmoth started the inning with a solo home run. Kyle Tyler battled through six innings to get the win for Arkansas.
Moments That Mattered
* Jonatan Clase hit a two-strike, two out single to drive in a pair and put Arkansas on top in the fourth inning. Logan Warmoth followed with another two-run single to double the lead.
* Tyler surrendered two runs in the bottom of the fourth but then tossed scoreless fifth and sixth innings to give Arkansas control.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Logan Warmoth: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI
* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, BB, run, RBI
News and Notes
* Arkansas has scored 39 runs in the first three games of the series.
* The nine-run inning was their biggest of the season.
Up Next
The series continues on Friday night. Arkansas has not announced their starting pitcher while Emmet Sheehan (4-1, 1.64) starts for Tulsa. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
