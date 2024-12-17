Three Lumberjacks Named to World Junior Championship Rosters

OTTAWA, ON - Three players from the Muskegon Lumberjacks organization have been named to rosters for the 2025 World Junior Championship. Current Jacks, Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) and Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) are joined by affiliate Roberts Naudins (Riga, LAT) in the tournament.

Berzkalns and Naudins will both represent Latvia as underage players in the tournament. As 2008 birth years the two Lumberjacks forwards will be among the youngest players at the event.

Head Coach of the Lumberjacks Parker Burgess said "We are excited to see our young players earn the opportunity to represent their country on one of the biggest stages. Working with both Rudy (Berzkalns) and Roberts (Naudins) it is clear to see the growth they have had throughout the start of the season."

Radivojevic meanwhile is currently in his first season of NHL Draft eligibility as a 2007 birth year and will compete as a member of Team Slovakia. Currently Radivojevic is a projected first round selection in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

This is the second season Radivojevic will play alongside team Slovakia at the WJC. Last year at the 2024 tournament in Sweden he recorded a goal and an assist as an underage player.

When asked about the upcoming tournament Radivojevic said "I'm really excited. I get to see my boys from Slovakia, and I'm looking forward to the competition in the tournament."

Burgess added "From the moment Luka (Radivojevic) joined our team earlier this year it was apparent how special of a player he is." The opportunity for him to go back to the WJC and showcase his skills against the best players in the world is one I know he will make the most of."

The World Junior Championship is the largest international tournament for junior aged players. Whether a player is already drafted, or on his way to the NHL Draft, the tournament provides an unrivaled opportunity to showcase their skills to all 32 NHL teams and the rest of the hockey world.

The 2025 World Junior Championship kicks off on December 26, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario when Radivojevic and Team Slovakia take on Team Sweden at 12:00 pm EST.

For the full schedule and more information on this year's event visit iihf.com.

