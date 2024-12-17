Olivers Murnieks Named to Latvian Junior Team

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that forward Olivers Murnieks has been selected to the Latvian World Junior team.

Olivers Murnieks is currently in his first season as a Sioux City Musketeer. In 25 games he has scored nine goals and has dished out six assists to bring his point total to 15.

The 2008 born forward has been a part of both U16 and U18 junior Latvian teams as well.

Murnieks is the first Musketeer to be part of team Latvia since Ralfs Bergmanis, who served as a captain on the 2022 Latvian World Junior team and was a part of the Musketeers Clark Cup Championship team that year.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships from Ottawa, Canada begins with a round robin tournament. Team Latvia's first game comes against team Canada on December 27th.

