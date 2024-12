Samuel Urban Named to Slovakian Junior Team

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that goalie Samuel Urban has been selected to the Slovakian World Junior team.

Samuel Urban has been named to the Slovakian junior team for a second consecutive year. He appeared in one game for the Slovakian's serving as the primary back up net minder. This year it is expected for Urban to be the number one option between the pipes.

In 20 games for Sioux City, Urban carries a 10-8-1 record with a 3.31 GAA and a 0.890 save percentage. He collected his second career shutout on October 19th in a 2-0 Sioux City victory over Green Bay.

The Arizona State commit, has appeared in a total of 58 games for the Musketeers across three seasons and holds a career 3.20 GAA and a 0.893 save percentage.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships begin with a round robin tournament on December 26th from Ottawa, Canada when Slovakia takes on Sweden.

