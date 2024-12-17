Schultz Recruited to St. Thomas

December 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks forward Brock Schultz has chosen the University of St Thomas as his eventual college destination.

Schultz's decision means all 23 players on Waterloo's active roster have made a college commitment as of the United States Hockey League's holiday break. The 19-year-old joins teammate Kaeden Hawkins as the second member of the 2024/25 Black Hawks who plans to skate for the Tommies.

"We are proud of Brock and the work he has put in thus far to secure his commitment," said Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. "As an organization, we're excited to continue getting him ready for his first day on campus at St. Thomas."

Schultz has played in all 26 Black Hawks games this winter. He has scored three goals and generated eight assists. His two-goal performance against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on October 11th included the game-winning goal. Schultz has also excelled in faceoff situations and seen time with power play and penalty-killing units.

Last season, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota, native was on ice for 19 Hawks games, notching one goal and two assists.

Although the current St. Thomas roster does not include any former Black Hawks, defenseman James Marooney was on the team in 2023/24 as a graduate student.

Schultz and the Black Hawks return from the Christmas holiday on Saturday, December 28th. Waterloo will meet the Fargo Force at 6:05 p.m. that evening. Good seats are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

Schultz Recruited to St. Thomas - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.