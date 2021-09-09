Three Homers, Strong Relief Highlight Marauders Win

September 9, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Three Marauders homers and strong relief pitching drove Bradenton to a 9-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark.

With the win, the Marauders (68-42) shrunk their magic number to one. A Marauders win or a Jupiter loss will clinch Bradenton's postseason berth.

Alexander Mojica opened the game's scoring with a two-run homer to left-center off Clearwater (48-59) starter Alex Garbrick in the second inning. It was Mojica's first home run since July 30. The Marauders doubled their lead to 4-0 in the third inning, as Jackson Glenn singled and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Wilfredo Flores, and Jack Herman lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left field.

Glenn's single extended his on-base streak to 21 games, reaching base safely in every game played for Bradenton.

After Marauders starter Luis Ortiz retired eight of the first 10 batters he faced, the Threshers cut into the Marauders' lead in the bottom of the third when Ortiz allowed a single to Baron Radcliff and a two-run homer to Kendall Simmons.

In the fourth, Ortiz encountered trouble. He allowed three straight two-out singles, the last of which was an RBI-single by Freylin Minyety that reduced Bradenton's lead to 4-3. After Radcliff walked to load the bases, Wandi Montout entered in relief and struck out Simmons to keep the lead intact.

Montout tossed scoreless ball in the fifth and sixth, but left with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning. Justin Meis (1-1) entered and got a strikeout but walked T.J. Rumfield to force home the tying run before Felix Reyes lined out to right field, ending the threat.

The Marauders, however, promptly surged back in the eighth. With Rafael Marcano (1-3) pitching, Hudson Head lifted a fly ball to the left-field corner that resulted in an inside-the-park home run when Radcliff was unable to recover the ball, giving Bradenton a 5-4 lead. Jase Bowen followed with a single and stole second base, then scored on a Maikol Escotto RBI-single, chasing Marcano from the game. Jason Ruffcorn took over and, after a Jackson Glenn walk, Endy Rodriguez slugged an opposite-field, three-run homer. Rodriguez led Bradenton with three hits and three RBI, and he has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

Meis turned in a scoreless bottom of the eighth, and Nick Dombkowski struck out two batters in a flawless ninth to seal the victory. Bradenton's four pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the game, two shy of the team's season-high.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. RHP Jared Jones will start for the Marauders against RHP Rodolfo Sanchez for the Threshers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.