Rainfall Suspends Tarpons and Blue Jays in 4th Inning

September 9, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla.- Today's game between the Tampa Tarpons and Dunedin Blue Jays was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Dunedin is leading 5-0, there were Tarpons runners on second and third with Ben Rice up to bat and no outs.

The game is set to be completed as part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 10th at 4:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Play will resume where in the bottom of the fourth inning and the game will go nine innings.

Approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the suspended nine-inning game, the teams will play a seven-inning game.

Tickets from today's suspension may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Friday, September 10th double header only.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.