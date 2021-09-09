Marauders and Threshers Split Twinbill

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Marauders rode a strong start from Adrian Florencio to a 4-2 win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader before dropping the nightcap, 5-3.

The Game 1 win, along with a Jupiter loss to Daytona, dropped the Marauders' magic number to 2.

In the first game, the Marauders (67-42) loaded the bases in the first inning on three straight walks by left-hander Spencer Van Scoyoc. Jase Bowen lined a single to left field, scoring two runs for a 2-0 Bradenton lead.

The Threshers (48-58) got a one-out walk from Ethan Wilson in the bottom of the first, and Kendall Simmons drove him home with a triple off the wall in center field. Clearwater went on to tie the score in the fourth, as Simmons walked, took second base on a groundout, and scored the tying run on an error by first baseman Ernny Ordonez.

But the Marauders immediately responded in the fifth, against Clearwater reliever Chi-Ling Hsu (1-1), who had held Bradenton scoreless the previous three innings. Jackson Glenn hit a one-out triple and scored the go-ahead run on a double by Dariel Lopez, who in turn scored on a Jack Herman single for a 4-2 Marauders lead.

Marauders starter Adrian Florencio (5-4) held Clearwater scoreless over the next two innings and finished with his fourth quality start of the season, striking out six and allowing just two runs (one earned) across six innings. Oliver Mateo struck out three batters in a scoreless seventh, working around a two-out single.

Glenn went 2-for-3 in the game, extending his on-base streak to 20 games to begin his Marauders tenure.

In the second game, Bowen gave the Marauders another first-inning lead with an RBI-single off left-hander Matt Osterberg. But the 1-0 lead disappeared the following inning, as Bradenton starter Alex Roth allowed solo home runs in the second to Rixon Wingrove and Felix Reyes, granting Clearwater a 2-1 advantage.

Bradenton briefly regained the lead in the fifth inning, as Sammy Siani walked and Endy Rodriguez singled. A balk by Matt Russell (2-2) advanced both men one base, and after a Lopez RBI-groundout plated the tying run, Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run when Simmons fielded a grounder at third base and threw wildly to first base.

The lead was short-lived, as an Ethan Wilson two-run single off Christian Charle (0-2) in the bottom of the inning put the Threshers back in front, 4-3. Clearwater added another run in the sixth when Jared Carr reached on a Lopez error and later scored on a wild pitch by left-hander Tyler Samaniego.

After an 80-minute weather delay, southpaw Jared Wetherbee struck out the side in order in the seventh for Clearwater, ending the game and salvaging the split for the Threshers.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. The Marauders have yet to announce their starting pitcher against RHP Alex Garbrick.

