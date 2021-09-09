Mets, Flying Tigers Postponed on Thursday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Clover Park was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break between the end of the first game and the start of game 2. Both games will be seven inning contests.

The Mets will honor Dollar Night deals starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. That includes $1 Bud and Bud Light, $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday is Back to School Night. All K-12 students get in free. School employees can stop by the Chamber of Commerce table and show their ID to get a free ticket.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's postponed game can exchange those tickets for any other home game this season.

