Three Columbia University Players Sign with Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to welcome three players from the Columbia University Lions this summer's Northwoods League campaign. Right-handed pitchers Andy Leon and Evan Kleinhans will join infielder Seth Dardar in Green Bay. Columbia begins their season this Friday when they travel to take on the University of Virginia.

"Chris and I are thrilled to add these players to our group this summer," said General Manager John Fanta. "All of these players came highly recommended by our former Field Manager Tom Carty (2019-20) who is now the pitching coach at Columbia University."

Sophomore Andy Leon will be joining the team for the first half of the Northwoods league season. During his freshman year, he started nine of the 11 games he appeared in. He tallied 33 innings of work overall while striking out 25 batters and posting a perfect 4-0 record. Highlighting his freshman year performances was a six-strikeout win over Davidson. Columbia's coaching staff plans to use Leon as a weekend starter for the Lions this spring.

True freshman Evan Kleinhans is days away from the start of his collegiate career. Kleinhans obtained multiple recognitions during his time as a prep player at St. Mary's College High School. Some of these included a preseason All-American honor by Perfect Game for the California Region. He was also named in the top-50 high school baseball players in Northern California in 2022.

Redshirt sophomore infielder Seth Dardar is set to bring a left-handed bat to the Rockers lineup following the spring. He is no stranger to summer ball as he had a successful season in the California Collegiate League during its 2021 season. During that summer, he was second on the team in batting average, hitting .351 over the 30 games he appeared in. To go with his high average, he also had 3 home runs and 22 RBIs.

