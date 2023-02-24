Dock Spiders Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and field manager Douglas Coe are pleased to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Coe will be joined in the dugout by hitting coach Joe Morris and pitching coach Robert "Rowdy" Yates.

Morris is in his second year as an assistant coach for Wagner College (NY), working as the outfield coach, assisting with the hitters, and contributing to recruiting efforts for the Seahawks. Most notably, one of Morris' outfielders was named First Team All-NEC in 2022. Morris has four years of coaching experience, previously holding the title as an assistant coach and strength & conditioning coach for Monroe College in The Bronx (NY) from 2019-21. While working in The Bronx, his main responsibilities were as hitting coach and third base coach, while assisting with recruiting. Morris had a brief stint in Bellmore (NY) with the LIB Anglers from the Boys of Summer Perfect Game Collegiate League. He assisted the head coach and acted as the third base coach. Morris' coaching career began with the Rochester Honkers of the Northwest League, where he served as first base coach and assistant hitting coach. Before beginning his coaching career, the Syosset, NY, native played four years at Queens College (NY), where he was a walk-on starter. He served as a utility man, playing outfield, second base, and third base. In 2016, he was named Second Team All-Conference, hitting .343 for the year. At CUNY Queens, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in media studies with a minor in journalism.

Yates is a retired United States Army Colonel with United States Special Operations Command. He used his time in the service to continue his involvement in the game of baseball. Among his many military awards, Yates is the recipient of the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Star Medals. He served two combat tours in Iraq and another two in Afghanistan. The Governor of the State of Arkansas has named him an "Arkansas Traveler." He has been a private baseball instructor for over 40 years and has contributed to the game at virtually every level including four years as a player-coach for two separate independent professional leagues, many years with various youth baseball organizations, two years as a high school coach, and coaching pitchers and catchers at the NCAA Division 2 level. Yates has worked with several University of Arkansas players, along with other Division 1 players during the special circumstances of 2020. This season marks his fifth year as a pitching coach in various Summer Collegiate Leagues around the country. Yates has 24 years of experience working for Major League teams in an Associate Scout/Player Development capacity, including positions with the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, and Cleveland Guardians. He resides in Prairie Grove, AR, and spends quiet days on his farm training German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers when he is not scouting or providing baseball instruction.

2023 DOCK SPIDERS SCHEDULE

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

