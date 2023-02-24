Rockers Add Two Outfielders to the Band

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the addition of two new outfielders to the 2023 roster with the signings of sophomore JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) and freshman Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton). Georgia State is preparing for a four-game tilt this weekend against Brown University while Creighton takes on Coastal Carolina for three contests.

"Georgia State and Creighton are two well respected programs that we're excited to partner with and have their guys develop with us in Green Bay this summer," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline.

JoJo Jackson got off to a hot start in his sophomore campaign in the Panthers' Opening Weekend. The 6-3 switch hitting slugger has shown tremendous power early on, going 3-for-6 with three home runs and five RBI. Last spring Jackson appeared in 37 games as a true freshman. He then went on to play in the Valley League last summer. In 25 games, he batted .337 with eight doubles, three home runs, 16 runs scored, and 17 RBIs. He also had a .528 slugging percentage while recording a .384 on base percentage and as a result was named to the postseason All-Valley League Team. He also hit .456 as a high school senior and was ranked among the top impact freshman in the nation by Perfect Game.

Speedster Cuyler Zukowski will join the Rockers roster after completing his true freshman campaign for the Creighton Blue Jays this spring. The Madison Lafollette grad batted .450 as a senior in high school and had a 1.000 fielding percentage, earning him second Team All-State, All-Southwest District, All-Big 8 Conference, and All-City honors. He was the fourth highest ranked outfielder in Wisconsin in his class according to Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report and will look to add his talent to the Rockers outfield.

With the college baseball season now in full swing across the country, more players are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

