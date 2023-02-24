Pair of TCU Horned Frogs Headed to Loggers Country

La Crosse, Wis. - The Texas Christian University baseball program has a storied history and continues to be one of the powerhouses in all of collegiate baseball, but a Horned Frog has never stepped foot in La Crosse for the summer ... until now. La Crosse Loggers team officials announced a pair of signings earlier today for the upcoming 2023 Northwoods League campaign when right-hander Justin Hackett and infielder Fisher Ingersoll put ink on their contracts.

Freshman hurler Justin Hackett made his collegiate debut last weekend for the nationally ranked TCU program (#8 by D1Baseball.com), striking out a pair of batters over one inning of relief in what looks to be the start of a very promising career in a Horned Frogs uniform. Hackett, a Winterset, Iowa native, was tabbed as the PBR Iowa State Player of the Year as a senior in 2022 after leading the state in strikeouts with 125. The 6-3, 215-pound pitcher was selected to the Iowa All-State Super Team and was ranked as the No. 1 prospect coming out of the state of Iowa and the No. 233 player nationally by Perfect Game.

Like his teammate Justin Hackett, Fisher Ingersoll is another highly touted rookie on the talented TCU squad. The former Utah Gatorade Player of the Year out of Lehi, Utah is also in the midst of his freshman campaign. A switch-hitting infielder who was tabbed Utah's Mr. Baseball in 2021 while at American Fork High School, Ingersoll has the ability to play multiple positions in the infield. Perfect Game tabbed Ingersoll as the #1 ranked player coming out of Utah in the class of 22 and the No. 111 player overall in the freshman class heading into this season.

Hackett, Ingersoll and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

