Three Claws Homers Key 6-1 Father's Day Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws hit three home runs on Sunday, including a go-ahead three-run home run by Felix Reyes in the bottom of the sixth inning, and topped Wilmington 6-1 on Father's Day at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore took four of six in the series but remain a half-game back of Greensboro in the SAL Northern Division with three games left to play.

Each team scored in the first inning. Wilmington got an RBI double from Jeremy De La Rosa before Aidan Miller tied the game with an RBI single of his own in the bottom of the first.

Felix Reyes' three-run home run, his second of the year, gave the BlueClaws a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Jordan Dissin added a home run in the seventh, his seventh of the year, for a 5-1 lead. Dissin has tied Leandro Pineda for the team lead.

Meanwhile, starter Braeden Fausnaught gave up just one run on five hits in 5.2 innings. Andrew BAker (1-0) got four outs for the win. Estibenzon Jimenez and Gunner Mayer each threw scoreless innings to close the game.

Justin Crawford had two hits for his eighth multi-hit game in the last nine games. Miller, Leandro Pineda, and William Bergolla also had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The BlueClaws are off Monday and open a series in Brooklyn on Tuesday night at 7:00 on Coney Island.

