Cutter Coffey Named SAL Player of the Week Amid Historic Streak

June 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Cutter Coffey, the 20-year old infielder from Bakersfield, Calif., was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for his record-breaking efforts during the week of June 10th-16th, which saw him break the Drive's franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run.

The streak began on June 9th with a solo homer against the Hickory Crawdads in a 10-9 Drive come-from-behind victory. He then homered in the next five games during the Drive's homestand with the Asheville Tourists with his record-breaking fifth consecutive game with a homer coming via a grand slam in the fourth inning. He'd put a punctuation mark on the night's performance, sending a three-run shot over the right field wall in the eighth inning for his second homer of the game. Ultimately, he added another homer on Saturday, extending his streak to six-straight games.

Coffey was not penciled into the lineup for Sunday's contest with Asheville, though his streak remains active as the Drive head to Rome, Ga. to take on the Rome Emperors. Currently, his six-game homer streak is one game shy of tying the SAL record of seven-straight games with a homer, set by Justin Foscue of the Hickory Crawdads in July of 2021.

Beyond his home run streak, Coffey picked up a .421 average on the week with eight hits, one double, six home runs, 15 RBI, five walks, and 27 total bases in 19 at-bats against the Tourists in five games. Coffey enters the new week with 11 homers on the season, one-shy of tying the team and league-high of 12, which is held by teammate Bryan Gonzalez.

Coffey's award marks the third time this season that a Drive player has earned Player/Pitcher of the Week honors in the SAL, alongside Tyler Miller (April 23rd-April 29th), and Juan Daniel Encarnacion (May 6th-11th). It also marks the fourth time a member of the Drive has received honors from the SAL this season, as former Drive outfielder Kristian Campbell was named Player of the Month for May.

Campbell, Encarnacion, and Miller have all been promoted to the AA Portland Sea Dogs since earning their awards.

With Coffey's honors, the Drive have now earned Player/Pitcher of the Week honors a grand total of 57 times dating back to 2005.

