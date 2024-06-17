This Week Only: BOGO Thirsty Thursday, Summer Saturday Club

June 17, 2024

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kick off summer with a special BlueClaws offer - buy one Thirsty Thursday or Summer Saturday Club membership and get one free! Each package includes 10 undated tickets (and you'll receive 20) valid at Thursday or Saturday games.

Each package is just $135 and the tickets can be used in any denomination.

Every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday and includes $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide.

Saturday games include the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series at select games:

June 29th - The Snakes (Irish Heritage Night)

July 13th - Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Night)

August 17th - After the Reign (Country Night & Salute to Heroes Night)

With any questions, call 732-901-7000 option 3.

