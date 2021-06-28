Thompson Goes the Distance as Revs Are Swept in Southern Maryland

(Waldorf, Md.): Daryl Thompson took over the Atlantic League's all-time strikeout record and went the distance on a 137-pitch effort as the York Revolution suffered a 4-1 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium, completing a four-game sweep. The Revs will look to rebound when the road trip continues Tuesday night at High Point.

Revs starter Alex Sanabia matched zeroes with Thompson through the early innings before the Revs opened the scoring in the fifth as Walner Espinal cracked his second home run of the year on a drive to left leading off the inning. Thompson (4-1) faced the minimum the rest of the way, however, and allowed only four hits in his 12th career complete game, all with Southern Maryland.

Sanabia worked out of a bases loaded jam in a 22-pitch first inning, and was highly efficient from there, needing just 12, eight, 12, eight, and four pitches, respectively over his final five innings, tossing six scoreless.

Southern Maryland ripped off four unearned runs without a hit against the Revs bullpen in the seventh to turn the game around, however. Matt Hibbert took a leadoff walk and after a sacrifice bunt, Zach Collier was hit by a pitch by reliever Alberto Rodriguez (1-1) to set the table. Victor Capellan entered and retired David Harris on a fly out for the second out, but after a walk to Josh McAdams loaded the bases, Alex Crosby smacked a ground ball up the middle that shortstop Yan Sanchez cut off, but was unable to complete a tough flip to second resulting in a two-run error. Joe DeLuca followed with a line drive to center that was misplayed by Darian Sandford in center, allowing two more to score for the final margin.

Notes: Thompson entered the day with 768 strikeouts in his Atlantic League career; he tied John Brownell for first all-time with his second strike out (770) and concludes the day with a new record 774 after notching six punch outs on Sunday. The Revs are swept by the Blue Crabs for the first time since May, 2015 and are swept in Waldorf for the first time since May, 2012. Sanabia has totaled eight shutout innings in two starts this week against Southern Maryland, and has allowed just one run in 17.0 innings against the Blue Crabs this season.

Up Next: Tuesday's opener at High Point gets underway at 7:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

