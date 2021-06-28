T.W. Andrews Principal Marcus Gause to Sing National Anthem at High Point Rockers Game Tuesday, June 29

High Point T.W. Andrews principal Dr. Marcus Gause will sing the National Anthem prior to the start of the High Point Rockers game with the York Revolution on Tuesday, June 29 at Truist Point. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the national anthem will be performed at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Gause sang "I Will Always Love You" during graduation exercises at T.W. Andrews High School in High Point earlier this month and gained national acclaim when the video became an internet sensation.

Dr. Gause has a Bachelor's degree from North Carolina A&T State University, Masters degrees from NC A&T and the University of North Carolina, and a doctorate from High Point University.

