Blue Crabs to Host Fourth of July Red, White, and Blue Crabs Fireworks Spectacular

June 28, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Going to Regency Furniture Stadium on the Fourth of July for a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game is a tradition unlike any other. While the Blue Crabs don't have a game on the Fourth of July for the first time in years, the party goes on. To purchase tickets, click here.

From 6 PM to 10 PM on July 4th, 2021, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are inviting all of Southern Maryland to their 2021 Red, White, and Blue Crabs Fireworks Spectacular at Regency Furniture Stadium.

For just $8, Southern Marylanders can join in on the biggest family-friendly Independence Day celebration around. The Blue Crabs will be serving up food and drinks in their concessions stands, and all kids will get free admission to their Kids Park! All participants will be invited to play fun outdoor games including a dunk tank, bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, face painters, and live music on the field by Paradox!

The night will be capped off with the best fireworks that the DMV has to offer. Southern Maryland's Hometown Team invites you to get out of the house and join the Blue Crabs for a Fourth of July party unlike any other.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.