Thomas Transferred to Mexican League

June 26, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, North Dakota - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' outfielder Dillon Thomas is moving on. As it was announced by the American Association of Professional Baseball on Saturday that his contract has been transferred to the Guerreros de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Warriors) of the Mexican League.

Thomas becomes the third RedHawk this year to have their contract transferred, joining former teammates Reid Birlingmair and Davis Feldman who were transferred to the Rangers and the Blue Jays respectively earlier this season.

The former Los Angeles Angel quickly became a fan favorite in his short time in with the RedHawks as he slashed .344/.432/.555 in 33 games, leading the team in doubles (12) and being second in hits (44), runs scored (30), home runs (5) and fourth in RBIs (21).

One of the more notable things Thomas accomplished while donning the Red & Black would be starting a 13-game hitting streak to begin the season and only going hitless in two games prior to his transfer.

The RedHawks continue their title defense campaign as they sit atop the AAPB West Division with a 24-14 record. They are back in action on Tuesday, June 27 as they begin the road trip down to Cleburne, Texas for a six-game road series against the Railroaders. First pitch for game one from La Moderna Field is scheduled for 7:06 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 26, 2023

Thomas Transferred to Mexican League - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.